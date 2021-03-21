Lavrov states need to deviate from West-controlled international payment systems

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Present-day realities speak for the need to deviate from the use of the West-controlled international payment systems, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Chinese mass media.

"We must deviate from the use of the West-controlled international payment systems," the top Russian diplomat said. "We must lower risks of sanctions by means of enhancing our own technical self-dependence, transition to payments in national currencies and international currencies, which are alternative to the [US] dollar."

Lavrov said the necessity of "enhancing our own self-dependence" comes in the wake of the US attempts to restrict technological development abilities of Russia and China.

"The life dictates the need for us of building our own line in the economic and social development in order to be independent from ‘conceits,’ demonstrated by our Western partners," he continued. "They are promoting their ideology-driven agenda, aimed at maintaining their dominance by restraining the development of other countries."

"Such policy contradicts the unbiased tendency and, as it is was common to say, ‘is on the wrong side of the history’," Lavrov said. "The historical process will eventually take over.".