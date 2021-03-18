Private investment in Crimean economy to be over 1 trillion rubles in 4 years, says Putin

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Private investments into the Crimean economy should be above 1 trillion rubles ($13.5 bln) by 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin says on Thursday.

"I would like to stress it will be possible to speak about the success of our activities if we manage to ensure the significant, dramatic growth of private investments. Their amount during four years to come, that is, in 2022-2025, should be over 1 trillion rubles in Crimea and Sevastopol," the head of state says.

Achievement of this figure is an ambitious task, Putin notes. "It will require concerted action of federal, regional and municipal authorities. Activities should be carried in dialog and close contact with the business community, paying the highest attention to proposals received from businessman," the President adds.