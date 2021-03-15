Putin, Lukashenko to timely name new general secretary of Union State — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko have been discussing candidates for the Union State general secretary post, the decision will be revealed in a timely manner, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"Indeed, Presidents Putin and Lukashenko did discuss the relevant candidate, I will not say who it was for now. As of now, there is no meeting of the Union State Supreme State Council planned. The decision will be announced in a timely fashion," Peskov said.

Union State General Secretary Grigory Rapota said Friday that he could leave the office within a week. Earlier, he informed that Belarus and Russia and considering several candidates to succeed him.

Rapota was appointed to the office in November 2011.