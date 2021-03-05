Kremlin works out various scenarios in relation to possible new sanctions

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. The Kremlin takes into account a threat of new sanctions against Russia and works out various scenarios to protect interests of citizens and business, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

Earlier, Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that the US and the UK are considering the possibility to introduce additional sanctions against Russia, accusing it of using chemical weapons.

"Of course, Russia understands this, takes this into account, And works out various scenarios in order to ensure and protect interests of our country, our citizens and our business in the best way possible," the Kremlin representative said in response to a question whether Moscow has a plan of action if such restrictions are introduced.