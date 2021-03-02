Kremlin says countries relying on sanctions cannot achieve their goals

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The countries that rely on the use of sanctions cannot achieve their goals through such a policy, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, commenting on a Reuters report that Washington might announce sanctions on Moscow over the situation surrounding blogger Alexey Navalny.

"It is high time for those who continue to rely on the use of restrictions in relations with other countries to think about whether they are capable of achieving their goals through such a policy or relations are only getting worse and it’s their own fault," he pointed out. "The answer will be clear: it’s impossible to achieve goals through this kind of policy," Peskov added.

The Kremlin spokesman declined to discuss US plans for sanctions. "The last thing we would like to do is focus on media reports about future restrictions. In any case, we will be guided by our own interests," Peskov emphasized.