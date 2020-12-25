UNSC decision on Darfur mission dictated by improvement in Sudan, says Russian ministry

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The decision of the UN Security Council to terminate the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) follows an improvement in Sudan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

"The decision was planned and is dictated by positive trends in the developments in Sudan generally and Darfur in particular. The parameters of ending the mission are agreed with the Sudanese authorities and take into account their approaches to this issue," the diplomatic agency noted.

Therefore, the Russian ministry pointed out, one of the most complicated and largest peacekeeping operations, which particularly involved Russian representatives, is shutting down.

The UNSC adopted the resolution to end the mission Tuesday. UNAMID was greenlighted by the UNSC Resolution 1768 on July 31, 2007. In the document, the Security Council welcomed the peace agreement signed by the Sudanese transitional government and rebels on October 3, 2020 and also expressed support to moving from peacekeeping to peacebuilding in Darfur. The peacekeeping troops’ withdrawal is set to begin on January 1, 2021 and is expected to be completed by June 30.