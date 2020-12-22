‘Mike’ and ‘Nick’ who? Kremlin spox unaware if mysterious German-Polish call was verified

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has no information on the analysis of the so-called "Mike and Nick phone call" intercepted by Belarusian intelligence agencies, as he himself told reporters.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin that Belarusian radio electronic intelligence had intercepted a conversation between Warsaw and Berlin, which made it clear that the accusations of blogger Alexey Navalny having been allegedly poisoned by Novichok were fraudulent.

"I don’t have any information on the matter," Peskov said, when asked if the conversation’s recording was authentic and if those involved in the call had been identified. The Kremlin spokesman added that he was unaware whether the intelligence agencies had reported to the Russian president about the recording’s authenticity.

A part of the intercepted conversation was earlier aired on Belarusian TV. In response, Berlin and Warsaw said that the information was untrue.