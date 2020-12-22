‘Compares himself to Jesus’: Kremlin derides Navalny as having ‘delusions of grandeur’

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov is of the opinion that Russian opposition figurehead Alexey Navalny has delusions of grandeur and delusions of persecution, he told reporters on Tuesday, stressing that this is his personal opinion.
"I think I’ll let myself to speak out of turn and express my personal opinion, which I usually don’t do, because it is not within my rights. You can say that this patient has a severe case of delusions of persecution, and we can also detect clear symptoms of delusions of grandeur. Some say he even compares himself with Jesus. As for the rest they are Freudian-like symptoms, this relentless fixation over his own codpiece and so on," Peskov said.