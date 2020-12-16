Russia favors comprehensive approach to arms control agreements - ambassador

WASHINGTON, December 17. /TASS/. Russia finds it "downright dangerous’ to ignore the emergence of new weapons when working on arms control agreements, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said during a video conference held by the Georgetown University.

Antonov stressed that Russia favors a comprehensive approach to arms control agreements.

"You know very well how much the geopolitical situation has changed since the Cold War and how much progress in military technologies we have made. The role of new factors affecting strategic stability is on the rise. They include missile defense, ground-based intermediate-and shorter-range missiles, global strike systems, hypersonic delivery means, emerging space weapons, etc. To ignore them is impossible and downright dangerous. That is why Russia favors a comprehensive approach to arms control agreements," the ambassador said.

"As for expanding the negotiating format to new participants, we are open to a multilateral dialogue. However, we believe that forcing anyone to participate in such discussions is counterproductive. Consultations of this kind should be based on consensus and take into consideration legitimate interests of all parties," he added.