Putin pleased situation in Kyrgyzstan stabilizing after widespread unrest

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed satisfaction on Wednesday that the situation in Kyrgyzstan is stabilizing.

The Russian leader also said it was important that the Central Asian republic maintained its position in the international organizations.

"I will probably express a common opinion if I say that we have always watched with alarm what was happening in Kyrgyzstan’s domestic political life. I want to express satisfaction that the situation is stabilizing," the Russian president told the CSTO Collective Security Council’s session.

"We are also carefully watching your position on whether Kyrgyzstan meets its commitment in the framework of international treaties. We are satisfied to say that Kyrgyzstan is not changing its positions as part of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the CSTO. This is of great importance, including for Kyrgyzstan’s stability," Putin stressed.

Following the parliamentary elections on October 4, representatives of parties which failed to secure seats in parliament staged mass riots in the capital Bishkek. The Central Election Commission declared the election results null and void and scheduled new election for December 20. Parliament speaker and prime minister resigned. Sadyr Japarov, liberated by the protesters from the detention, was elected new prime minister. He also took over presidential powers when President Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigned on October 15. New presidential election in Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for January 10, 2021.