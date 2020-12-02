‘Road to Hell’: Putin outlines concerns over foreign meddling to CSTO council

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed concern about foreign meddling in internal affairs of a number of countries. According to the president, such advances are always justified by good intentions, which, as is known, "pave the road to hell."

Speaking at the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council Wednesday, the Russian leader noted that, in particular, Moscow could not stay unconcerned about the situation in Belarus. He explained that "movements and even conflicts" can emerge in any country, especially amid elections, but this is not what causes concerns; what does is "the foreign intervention: financial support, informational support, political support."

"[Meddling attempts] are always being justified by the best intentions," Putin noted. "And, as we know, ‘the road to hell is paved with good intentions.’ This is what these good intentions and meddling attempts, and the meddling in internal affairs of other states itself, lead to."

Putin believes that peoples "must be provided an option to deal with the issues they are most concerned with by themselves."

"I hope that the Belarusian people have enough political maturity, so that they can calmly and without sudden moves establish an internal political dialogue with all political forces, and solve all their internal issues by themselves, without any external intervention," the president said.

He expressed certainty that the Belarusian people would succeed. "Especially considering the political experience of the Belarusian president," Putin added.