Russian delegation to visit Turkey to discuss situation in Karabakh

ANKARA, November 12. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation will visit Turkey on November 13 to discuss the creation of a joint monitoring center in Nagorno-Karabakh, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news conference in Baku on Thursday.

"We consider Russia’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh as significant. On Friday, a delegation from Russia is arriving in Turkey to discuss details of creating a joint monitoring center on Karabakh," Cavusoglu said, according to NTV TV channel.

According to the top Turkish diplomat, after the Russian delegation’s visit Turkey will again hold talks with Azerbaijan. The location of the Russian-Turkish center will be agreed on during the contact with Azerbaijan’s authorities, Cavusoglu said.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday that a memorandum on setting up a joint Russian-Turkish center to monitor the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh had been signed following online negotiations between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar. It will be located in Azerbaijan.