Top Russian, French diplomats hash over law enforcement cooperation

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian have had a phone call Wednesday to discuss cooperation between the national law enforcement agencies, particularly in light of possible visit of French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin to Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The ministers discussed a number of current issues on the bilateral agenda. The emphasis was placed on the need to develop cooperation of law enforcement agencies, particularly in the context of possible visit of French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin to Russia to discuss a large range of issues linked to countering terrorism and extremist ideology," the ministry noted.