Egyptian foreign minister arrives to Moscow for talks with Russian leadership

CAIRO, October 28. /TASS/. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry arrived to Moscow on Tuesday for talks with the Russian leadership, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, during the visit Shoukry will discuss bilateral cooperation and "the two states’ coordination on most pressing regional issues of highest concern, including the Middle Eastern reconciliation efforts and the situation in Libya, Syria, Yemen and Lebanon."

"As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had to self-isolate after a contact with a coronavirus carrier, Sameh Shoukry will meet with Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Leonid Slutsky and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov," the Egyptian foreign ministry said.

Upon his arrival to Moscow, Egypt’s top diplomat took part in an online conference of foreign ministers of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia to discuss re-launching the talks on the Renaissance Dam issue.

