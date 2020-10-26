{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US, EU capitals redouble efforts to contain Russia’s development - Lavrov

West has made it a rule to talk with Russia based on the presumption of its guilt, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
© Press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The West seeks to punish Moscow for its independent foreign policy and recently the United States and a number of EU capitals have redoubled their efforts to contain Russia’s development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Croatian newspaper Vecernji List published on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, we have to admit that recently, Washington and a number of EU capitals have redoubled their efforts to contain Russia's development; they are trying to punish us for an independent foreign policy, for consistently upholding our national interests. <…> So we have no other choice but to conclude we cannot count on a mutually respectful consideration of the emerging problems, because the West has made it a rule to talk with Russia based on the presumption of its guilt," Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, in order to justify their actions, including the introduction of new anti-Russia sanctions, Western states "throw in various accusations and insinuations" without showing any facts or evidence. "This rhetoric is always being kept at the ‘highly likely’ innuendo level; those claims are based on fabricated accusations and run contrary to even elementary logic," the foreign minister explained, noting that all Russia’s proposals to set up a professional dialogue on any concerns remain without any reaction.

Lavrov also mentioned "Berlin's arrogant refusal" to respond to numerous requests from Russia’s Prosecutor General's Office on the situation with blogger Alexey Navalny, which is "a direct violation of Germany's obligations under the 1959 European Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters."

"Instead of respecting this international legal document, representatives of Germany and France initiated another batch of illegitimate EU sanctions against Russian citizens. All this deplorably and clearly illustrates the inability of the European Union to adequately assess what is happening in the world, and its tendency to put itself beyond the law," Lavrov said.

Meanwhile, Russia’s top diplomat stressed that Moscow is not going to put up with the West’s rudeness and won’t leave anti-Russian attacks unanswered. "We never avoid responding proportionately to the anti-Russia attacks by our Western colleagues who seem to have forgotten what diplomacy is and have sunk to the level of vulgar rudeness. Our retaliatory steps in the US and EU are well known," Lavrov said.

However, Russia is trying to pursue a multi-vector foreign policy "to build up interaction with those who are open to honest joint work on the principles of equality, mutual respect and a balance of interests." "The overwhelming majority of such international partners we have are in Eurasia, Africa and Latin America. Among them are our friends and allies in the EAEU, CSTO, CIS, BRICS and SCO," Lavrov said.

Moscow hopes that common sense will prevail in the European Union regarding Russia and dialogue will be fully restored, Russian Foreign Minister said. Russia’s top diplomat noted that "the sanctions spiral inspired by Brussels and a number of Russophobic EU countries at the direct orders from Washington remains a serious obstacle for further strengthening Russia-Croatia ties."

"They have been stepping up this anti-Russia policy lately. I hope that our European colleagues will have the wisdom, vision and simply common sense, so that our dialogue with the European Union and its member states is fully restored based on the principles of neighborly relations, good faith, predictability and openness," Lavrov said.

Tags
Foreign policySergey Lavrov
