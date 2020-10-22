Russia interested in Karabakh regulation more than anyone else, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 22. /TASS/. All participants of the Nagorno-Karabakh negotiations genuinely strive for regulation, but Russia is interested in it more than anyone else, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during a session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"I would very much like for a compromise to be found. As you know, I’m in close contact with President [of Azerbaijan Ilham] Aliyev and [Armenian] Prime Minister [Nikol] Pashinyan. I speak to them over the phone several times a day. Our foreign minister, defense minister, heads of special services are in constant contact," Putin said.