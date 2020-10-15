Russian, Turkish top diplomats strongly support Nagorno-Karabakh peaceful regulation

"As a development of regular Russian-Turkish contacts at the top and high levels, they have discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh. The ministers have stressed that there is no alternative to the peaceful regulation of the problem," the ministry noted.

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish colleague Mevlut Cavusoglu have stressed that there is no alternative to peaceful regulation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during a phone call on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

"They have stressed the need for strict adherence to the provisions of the Moscow statement by the ministers of foreign affairs of the Russian Federation, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia from October 10 of this year," the ministry said.

Lavrov and Cavusoglu have noted that an immediate ceasefire is needed in the region, along with the approval of control mechanisms over its implementation. Besides, the ministers have pointed out the importance "of an operative approval of steps on renewing the negotiations within the OSCE Minsk Group mechanisms with the aim to achieve real results."

"They have touched upon other current issues on the bilateral and international agenda, including the state of affairs regarding the implementation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions on Syria and Libya, as well as the regulation of the domestic Ukrainian conflict based on the Minsk Agreements. They have exchanged opinions on cooperation within the Black Sea Economic Cooperation and the UNESCO World Heritage Committee," the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

Besides, the ministers have discussed the schedule of upcoming Russian-Turkish contacts.