Azerbaijan seizes control of over 40 settlements in Karabakh, Aliyev claims

BAKU, October 15. /TASS/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced control taken over 40 settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh since the beginning of the military action.

"Our successful operation continues. Up until today, we have liberated about 40 or more settlements - cities and villages - and more good news to come up shortly," the head of state said in his interview to Turkey’s NTV channel.

Aliyev noted that the main goal is to capture strategic heights, which, in his opinion, makes it possible to control vast territories.

"I can say that strategic heights on both southern and eastern directions are under our control," he added.

The President noted that main operations take place on the northern and southern directions.

"A very successful operation led to the liberation of the city of Jebrayil, and we already have the majority of settlements of the Jebrayil district. We have also liberated many villages in the Fuzuli district," he noted.

According to Aliyev, the Armenian side "must take this reality into account, stop the aggression, comply with the ceasefire and voluntarily abandon the remaining territories, in order for the issue to be solved peacefully."

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.