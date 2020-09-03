CSTO countries discuss cooperation within the UN

MOSCOW, September 3./TASS/. A video conference of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries on Thursday discussed cooperation within the United Nations, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Its participants "emphasized the importance of further strengthening the central coordinating role of the UN in global affairs, rigorous compliance with its Charter and other rules of internal law, specifically within the context of a double anniversary marked this year - the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII and the creation of the United Nations," the ministry said.

The online conference also looked in detail into "issues of cooperation between the delegations of the CSTO member countries on the UN platform, including draft joint resolutions and statements that are planned to be passed during the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly," it went on to say.

The conference also synchronized watches "on such key issues as the situation in Afghanistan, the activity of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, disarmament, arms control, non-proliferation, international information security, as well as human rights," it said. The participants also "considered prospects for the CSTO’s joining the UN peacekeeping activity," the Foreign Ministry added.

"The consultations once again confirmed a high level of coincidence in the approaches of the CSTO member countries and their commitment to the further strengthening of partnership on the UN General Assembly platform," it stressed.