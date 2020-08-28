Russia expels a senior diplomat at Norwegian embassy, the Foreign Ministry said.
Tikhanovskaya disproves reports of opposition’s plans to shut down borders with Russia
The ex-presidential candidate reiterated that her main goal for now was to hold a new presidential election in the republic
Two US armored vehicles pursued Russian patrol convoy in Syria - reconciliation center
Politico daily reported earlier this week, citing its unnamed source in the Pentagon, that four US military servicemen were diagnosed with "mild concussion-like symptoms" after a Russian military vehicle crashed into their patrol vehicle in the northeastern part of Syria
There is enough evidence of foreign meddling in Belarus, Moscow says
Earlier, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko described foreign intervention in the country as impermissible and promised a resolute rebuff
Nobel winner visits Belarus’ Investigative Committee over case against opposition council
The writer admitted that the opposition in Belarus is not strong enough to resolve the political argument with the authorities without outside help
Russia’s upgraded Armata tank may get 152mm gun
The materials suggest that a potential enemy may create new-generation tanks at the turn of the 2030s, which will require an upgrade of T-14 Armata tanks
Brussels pushes ahead with its policy of rewriting history of World War II - diplomat
The European Commission’s claim the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact was the key factor for the beginning of World War II distorts the historical truth, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Russia’s latest helicopter carriers to carry multi-purpose gunships
Overall, Russian helicopter carriers will carry an air group of over 10 heavy helicopters
Kremlin sees no grounds for worsening ties with West amid incident with Navalny
The spokesman underscored that Moscow vehemently denies accusations of poisoning the blogger and is interested in establishing the true cause of the circumstances that led to him going into a coma
US tones down arms control demands, may have lost time for deal with Russia, says expert
The pundit commented on recent statements by US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea who admitted that "there has been a shift" in the approach of the Trump administration to nuclear talks with Russia
‘Theater of the absurd’: Kremlin lambasts US sanctions against Russian research institutes
The US Department of Commerce earlier blacklisted the 33rd Central Research and Testing Institute and the 48th Central Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry, as well as the Moscow State Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology
Iran successfully used Russian-made radar to track US F-35 jets — designer
The Rezonans-NE radar has been on round-the-clock combat duty in Iran for several years, according to the deputy CEO of the research center Rezonans
In Italy number of daily new COVID-19 cases reaches May values
Over 93,000 people were tested for the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the average of 50,000 tests a day
Russia interested in impartial investigation into Navalny incident, says Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on the issue
Russia’s newest anti-drone systems can fight against microdrones
Russia’s concern Avtomatika, an affiliate of Rostec, keeps improving its counter-drone technologies non-stop
Messi decided to leave Barcelona after talk with new coach Koeman - newspaper
According to As, Koeman told the Argentinian star that there would be no more privileges for him in the team
Russia’s top brass places order with Amur Shipyard for Project 20380 missile corvettes
The signing ceremony took place at the Army-2020 international military and technical forum
Charite claims Alzheimer’s remedy ‘toxin’ in Navalny case: Russian doctors demand data
On August 20, a plane carrying Alexei Navanly made an emergency landing in Omsk after the blogger had suddenly felt unwell in mid-flight
Russia to supply weapons, military hardware to Sudan and Laos
"The planned transfer of Russian armaments is aimed at the further development of friendly relations with foreign partners," the Defense Ministry said
Russian military serviceman detained in Barnaul for high treason
He transferred information constituting state secrets to Ukraine’s intelligence services, according to the FSB
Russia’s latest anti-aircraft artillery weapon proves effective to fight drones
According to the press office of the defense manufacturer, it will be possible to see specific parameters of the anti-aircraft system’s efficiency after all the trials with newly developed munitions are complete
Press review: Turkey’s new gas field to impact Russia and West reacts to Navalny case
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 26
Lithuania places 118 people in Belarus, including president, on sanctions list
It is proposed to prohibit the individuals included on the list from entering Lithuania and freeze their assets, if any, in the republic’s financial institutions
Russia’s upgraded Mi-171Sh Storm to go on serial production in 2022
The aircraft features enhanced protection and displays unique striking capabilities
Moscow blasts ‘groundless’ US decision on Russian research institutes
Moscow will ask for clarification from Washington
Last Stop: Moscow parts ways with its iconic trolleybuses
Moscow announced that it will be retiring all its trolleybuses and replacing them with regular buses and electric buses
Russia considers creating stealth parachute
By now, there are samples of materials for the manufacture of parachute backpacks that will be invisible for night vision devices
Sea Launch to be restored at cost of about $470 mln
Russia's deputy prime minister recalled that before the floating spaceport left its port Long Beach, California, the United States in accordance with its laws removed all equipment from the command ship and the floating platform
Shipbuilders to deliver two missile corvettes to Russian Navy
In 2021, the Severnaya Shipyard will also be implementing a program of commissioning civilian vessels
Russia seeks to reopen borders but with caution — Putin
Many foreign leaders note Russia’s achievements in the fight against the coronavirus, according to the Russian president
Russian antimonopoly watchdog opens case against Lindt chocolate producer
FAS earlier issued warnings to Henkel, Lindt and Procter & Gamble that they do not inform Russian consumers about difference in quality, composition and conditions of goods use as compared to their counterparts abroad
Russia’s top brass wants to replace Armata with two-section ‘tank of the future’
The concept of a two-section ‘tank of future’ was presented at the Army-2020 international military and technical forum
Russian defense contractor unveils fifth-generation radio station at Army-2020 forum
Russia has not developed radio stations of this type for over 30 years
White House says Russia breached de-confliction protocols after incident in Syria
Russian vehicle struck a Coalition Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle causing injuries to the vehicle’s crew, US National Security Council Spokesman John Ullyott says
Ukraine’s Zelensky says not afraid of direct dialogue with Putin
According to Vladimir Zelensky, "the results of these talks can bring closer the end of the war"
Belarus opposition challenges national government status
According to member of the Belarusian Coordination Council’s Presidium Maria Kolesnikova, "currently, the government is formed by the president by violating the law"
Crimea’s Voronezh missile warning radar at conceptual design proof stage
Once the conceptual design is approved, deployment of the radar station will take about 2.5 to 3 years, according to the chief designer
Russia’s recently crowned WBC Interim Champion Povetkin may face Usyk of Ukraine
On the night of August 22, Russia’s former Heavyweight World Champion Alexander Povetkin defeated Britain’s Dillian Whyte in the fifth round with a technical knockout to win the WBC interim heavyweight champion title
Putin: Detention of Russian citizens in Belarus set up by Ukrainian and US intelligence
According to the Russian president, the detained citizens were headed for Latin America and the Middle East for "absolutely legal work"
