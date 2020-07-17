Kremlin spokesman reveals Putin’s art of diplomacy in negotiating with global leaders

"Here the nature and the tone of the conversation in many ways depends on [Russia’s] president’s relationship with his interlocutor: some he sees for the first time, with some he has a longstanding dialogue experience. The development of the conversation depends on this," the Kremlin representative noted in an interview with the Avtoradio radio station, talking about Russian leader’s private conversations with his colleagues.

"President Putin is a very precise person, and while having refined diplomatic skills, the most refined, the most sophisticated diplomacy, he conducts negotiations in a very specific way," the spokesman stressed. According to him, "if this is not a courtesy visit and not the courtesy contacts which also happen, the president raises specific issues and he means what he says." "If he promises something, he [acts on his promise] instantly," the Kremlin representative pointed out. "When there are situations when on Putin’s part a readiness is demonstrated to act quickly, while on the interlocutor’s part this takes on some vague shape, I don’t think that Putin is happy," the spokesman presumed. He explained: "That is because his [Putin’s} understanding of effectiveness is very different - it is to reach an agreement and quickly fulfill it."

The Kremlin representative thinks that in this regard Putin and Erdogan "are very much alike and that is why they manage to find resolutions in some very-very complex situations like it was with the Syrian affairs." "They meet, and both of them are responsible for their words, and both of them control the situation, and both of them are capable of making responsible and quick decisions, which both of them do," the spokesman said. He admitted that "other kinds of situations also happen" during Putin’s international talks.