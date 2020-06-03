Envoy highlights crucial century-long relationship between Russia and Turkey

ANKARA, June 3. /TASS/. Friendly relations between Moscow and Ankara are crucial for regional security, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Alexei Yerkhov said in an exclusive interview with TASS, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of relations between the two countries.

"I would like to emphasize that friendly relations between our countries, which date back 100 years, are particularly important today, when regional security and development, as well as the prosperity of our nations, depend on them," he noted.

The Russian ambassador recalled how diplomatic ties between Russia and Turkey had been established a century ago. "The spring of 1920 was a difficult time for Soviet Russia, where a civil war and the struggle against foreign invasion were raging, so Mustafa Kemal's letter managed to make it to Moscow only on June 1, 1920. On June 3, People's Commissar for Foreign Affairs Georgy Chicherin sent a written reply to the Turkish leader. The Soviet government suggested establishing diplomatic and consular missions in the two countries. The letter particularly read: 'It is with keen interest that the Soviet government is following the Turkish people's fight for independence and as Turkey is going through hard times, we are pleased to lay the cornerstone for a lasting friendship between the Turkish and Russian peoples,’" the ambassador noted.

According to Yerkhov, the document "actually meant the recognition of Turkey's new authorities represented by the Grand National Assembly (parliament), it was welcomed with enthusiasm and published in local newspapers.""The date of the response letter is considered to be the starting point. It was right when work began to legally formalize relations between the two countries, and the Soviet embassy was unveiled on November 7, 1920, which was the first foreign diplomatic mission in Turkey at the time,"Yerkhov added.

"Soviet Russia's contribution to the Turkish people's fight for independence is well known. A large amount of weapons, ammunition, military equipment and gold was provided to Turkey for free in 1920-1922. At the same time, although the economic situation in Turkey was difficult, the country found a way to supply grain to Russia’s southern regions. That said, the authorities and the people of both countries offered a helping hand to each other in those tough times," the Russian envoy pointed out.

Contacts on Syrian, Libyan settlement