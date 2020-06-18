Moscow and London already working on economic relations — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, June 18. / TASS /. Russia and the United Kingdom began work to settle economic relations following Brexit, said Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin on Thursday in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"We are starting to drill in this direction with the available capabilities," said he. Kelin emphasized that the dialogue between Russia and Great Britain is now at the very initial stages.

"I know that British ambassador to Moscow, Deborah Bronnert, is taking certain steps in this direction. We need to try to develop simple and understandable trading rules, based on which we could interact, including within the WTO," Kelin added.