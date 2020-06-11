US Congress acting like Derek Chauvin: Duma vice speaker slams Republican sanctions scheme

MOSCOW, June 11./TASS/. Vice-Speaker of the Russian State Duma (lower house) Irina Yarovaya has excoriated House Republicans over their latest scheme they are cooking up to impose "the toughest sanctions ever proposed by Congress against the Chinese Communist Party, Russia and the Putin regime, and Iran," by labelling Moscow a "State Sponsor of Terrorism."

"These aggressive and baseless propositions from the United States Congress in international politics look very much like the criminal conduct of police officer Derek Chauvin [accused of killing African-American George Floyd — TASS]. If members of Congress have decided to emulate him in derogatory behavior, they should seriously consider the consequences, and where such lunacy leads to," the press service of the vice-speaker quoted her as saying.

Russia has always fought against terrorism and in this respect, it "will be irreconcilable on this matter, acting in defense of peace and security," she stressed. "The US has not only always turned a blind eye to suggestions from our country to create a broad anti-terrorist coalition, but it has also acted in violation of international rules," she elaborated.

On Wednesday, Republicans in the US House of Representatives suggested imposing "the toughest sanctions ever proposed by Congress" against Russia, Iran and China. The proposal is laid out in a 120-page long report entitled ‘Strengthening America & Countering Global Threats’ published by the Republican Study Committee which includes around 150 Republican members of Congress. The initiatives set out in the document are recommendations and are not a bill submitted to Congress. The package of anti-Russian sanctions may include restrictions against Russian oil-and-gas projects, sanctions on Russia’s sovereign debt, sanctions on Russian ‘proxies’ in other countries, and it also designates Russia as a "State Sponsor of Terrorism."