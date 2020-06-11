Kremlin hoping that new sanctions proposed in US will not translate into action

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Kremlin is hoping that the new anti-Russian sanctions proposed by the Republicans in the US House of Representatives will not be imposed. Moreover, such impulses do not improve bilateral relations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov is certain.

"Of course, we can only regret that these new impulses are out there advanced by certain people in the general US policy," he said Thursday. According to Peskov, "this definitely does not contribute to normalization of bilateral ties." "We are hoping that these plans will not translate into action and will not be implemented in any way," he stressed.

The Russian-American relations are being sacrificed for the benefit of certain political forces, Peskov noted. "Overall, as presidential campaign in the US progresses, our country and the Russian-American relations traditionally become a proverbial lamb that must be sacrificed, if one wants to achieve any success in the electoral business," the Kremlin spokesman commented. "This is regrettable," he added.

TASS earlier reported that Republicans in the US House of Representatives suggested imposing unprecedentedly tough sanctions against Russia, Iran and China in the history of the US legislature. The proposal is laid out in the 120-page long report entitled ‘Strengthening America & Countering Global Threats’ published by the Republican research committee gathering around 150 Republican congresspeople. The initiatives set out in the document are recommendations but not a bill submitted to Congress. "We are following the reports about such ideas and proposals [to impose] new restrictions," Peskov added. "We generally beleive that such restrictions are illegal from the international law viewpoint."