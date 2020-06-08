Russian, Cuban top diplomats discuss anti-coronavirus efforts, situation in Colombia

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Anti-coronavirus efforts and Colombian settlement were among the topics discussed over the phone by Russian and Cuban Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The two top diplomats exchanged views on current aspects of bilateral cooperation, including in what concerns cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic. The ministers discusses a number of issues of the Latin American agenda, including the current situation around Colombian settlement in the light of Cuba’s role as one of the guarantors of the negotiating process," the ministry said.

The sides reiterated that they share the positions in support of the fundamental goals and principles of the United Nations Charter and condemning the use of unilateral sanctions that run counter to international law.