Russian premier says ready to cooperate with newly appointed Belarusian counterpart

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin congratulated Roman Golovchenko on his appointment as the prime minister of Belarus and confirmed his readiness to work jointly within the framework of the Union State, the Russian government’s website said.

"I confirm readiness for intense joint work within the framework of the Union State [of Russia and Belarus]. I note the importance of boosting Russan-Belarusian cooperation for the purpose of further development of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commowealth of Independent States," the statement says.

Mishustin expressed his content over the gradual development of neighborly, partner-like and allied bilateral relations and the growing potential in trade, economy, investment, culture, science and technology.

"Major projects in energy, industry, high-tech sector and other areas are being implemented," he added.

On June 3, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed the government of Sergey Rumas. Rumas was replaced with Roman Golovchenko, a Russia’s MGIMO University graduate, who earlier presided over the State Military Industrial Council of Belarus. Besides, Lukashenko appointed two Deputy Prime Ministers and a number of ministers.