Moscow demands the US stop police brutality against media workers

MOSCOW, June 2./TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry demands that US authorities immediately take measures to prevent police violence against media workers.
"We demand that the US authorities immediately take measures to prevent the situation in which journalists become the targets of police abuse. We state with concern that the situation with media rights in the US is getting worse day-by-day," the ministry said in a commentary circulated on Tuesday.
Moscow is outraged by the incident in which Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell received wounds while covering mass protests in front of the White House, seeing it as an unfriendly move from the US.
The ministry said that rubber bullets had been fired at the journalist, "including with the use of a special frag grenade for dispersing protesters," although she had showed her press card and identified her as a media worker. "We urge the concerned international agencies and human rights NGOs to react to this incident," the ministry said in its commentary.