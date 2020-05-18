Diplomat highlights Russia, Latin America see eye to eye on global politics

MOSCOW, May 18./TASS/. The fact that Russia and Latin American countries see eye to eye on international affairs is inspiring, and that will help strengthen cooperation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an online lecture covering key topics on US foreign policy for students at MGIMO University on Monday.

"We are bolstering contacts and cooperation with all countries of that region, of course given their readiness for such teamwork, both on international platforms and in terms of implementing joint projects and programs," the diplomat said.

"Of course, we would want to do more, but resources are not limitless, and geographical distance speaks for itself," Ryabkov noted. "However, Russia’s and Latin America’s congruence on approaches on many issues regarding the current international agenda is very impressive," he stressed.

The diplomat added that market fluctuations don’t affect Russia’s cooperation with these countries, while the change of government in Latin American countries does not entail any revision in bilateral ties with Moscow. Ryabkov also pointed to the need to foster economic cooperation, adding that work along this trajectory was already in progress.

"We must engage in solving common problems. There are certain issues where no country or even a group of countries can do anything alone, but this does not mean that all formulas, all decisions must come from one capital city. This does not mean that there is no place for numerous models and solutions," he concluded.

"This common denominator must be hammered out at the negotiating table, through dialogue. Integration associations will furnish enough opportunities for that as they evolve and develop, while Russia, in contact with these integration associations, will be also contribute to this constructive intellectual and political work in terms of cooperation with Latin America and the Caribbean," he added.