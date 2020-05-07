Putin, Abe discuss anti-coronavirus fight, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed in the phone conversation on Thursday the issues of combating COVID-19, the Kremlin press service said.

"The situation around the coronavirus pandemic was discussed," the Kremlin said. Putin and Abe also informed each other on the measures taken to handle the coronavirus spread.

The two leaders also confirmed plans of expanding cooperation in the medical field, including joint development of medicines. "The sides confirmed plans of broadening cooperation of the agencies in the healthcare field, including joint development of medicines," the press service said.

The phone conversation was held at the Japanese side’s initiative.