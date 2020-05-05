Russia calls on UN secretary general to appoint new envoy for Libya as soon as possible

UNITED NATIONS, May 6. /TASS/. Moscow believes that the United Nations secretary general needs to appoint a new special envoy for Libya as soon as possible following the resignation of Ghassan Salame, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Gennady Kuzmin said, addressing a video conference of the UN Security Council.

He pointed out that it was only possible to ensure peace in Libya through dialogue between the Libyans. "We would like to reiterate that no decision should be made outside the country," the Russian diplomat said. "At the same time, it is impossible to overestimate the importance of the United Nations’ role in resolving the situation in the country," Kuzmin added. "We pay tribute to Ghassan Salame and call on the secretary general to appoint his special envoy as soon as possible for the sake of the Libyan process," he said.

On March 2, UN Special Envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame wrote on Twitter that he was stepping down due to health reasons.