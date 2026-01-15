America's claims to Greenland put island's people on edge — minister

STOCKHOLM, January 15. /TASS/. America's claims to Greenland have stirred fear and uncertainty among the island's population, Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt said after a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"At the meeting, in which I, as a Greenlander, took part, I emphasized the general sentiment in this country and the increasing pressure that we have been experiencing throughout the year, which has created fear and uncertainty among the people. Our allies must understand this," Sermitsiaq quoted the Greenlandic politician as saying.

In an interview with the KNR TV and radio channel, Motzfeldt said that the last days before the meeting were difficult. While speaking about this, she couldn't even hold back her tears. "The last few days have been difficult. We have prepared, and the pressure has only increased," she said. "First of all, we have prepared very carefully for the meeting, the preparations were coordinated between Greenland and Denmark. We didn't know what the mood would be, so we tried to be prepared for all scenarios."

However, she said that the meeting was held in an atmosphere of mutual respect. "Fortunately, we entered a room where there was an atmosphere of respect. We have clearly explained where Greenland stands. We have openly expressed our desire for cooperation. We hope to reach an understanding that will suit everyone," continued Motzfeldt.

On January 14, Motzfeldt and Denmark’s Foreign Ministers Lars Loekke Rasmussen met with Vance and Rubio in Washington. Rasmussen later said Denmark was unable to convince the United States to abandon its desire to annex Greenland during these consultations. At the meeting, the parties agreed to create a working group that will meet regularly to explore the possibility of reaching an understanding on the future of the island. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States. Even during his first term in office he offered to buy out the island, and in March 2025 he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller had previously questioned Denmark's right to control Greenland and said it should become part of the United States.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty, under which the United States has committed itself to defending the island from possible aggression.