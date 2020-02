Zelensky ready to meet with Putin if necessary, presidential office says

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Moscow will judge the influence of new Ukrainian Presidential Chief of Staff Andrei Yermak on Donbass regulation based on concrete actions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will judge it based on concrete actions and decisions," he said.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has appointed Andrei Yermak as his new chief of staff instead of Andrei Bogdan.