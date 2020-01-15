Lavrov: G20 development showed that G7 no longer plays such an important role

NEW DELHI, January 15. /TASS/. The creation of G20 confirmed that G7 can no longer solve important issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Raisina dialogue 2020 conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.
"The creation of G20 was the recognition that G7 cannot anymore decide any issue of any significance," Russia’s top diplomat said. "And G20 which embraces G7, BRICS and like-minded countries who support the BRICS position on many occasions. This is a workable organization, especially in a situation when developing countries have grievances regarding the lack of progress on reforming the UN Security Council."