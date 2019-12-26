Germany’s Khangoshvili murder query followed diplomats’ expulsion — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Berlin’s queries and requests for assistance in investigating the killing of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili were received in Moscow after the expulsion of Russian embassy staffers from Germany, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"Berlin’s official queries were addressed to Moscow on December 6 and 10, 2019. They concern legal assistance in investigating the murder of a former member of terrorist gangs in North Caucasus. That was done following the German government’s groundless decision to declare two staffers of the Russian embassy in Berlin personae non gratae," she said.

"Contacts between Russian and German law enforcement authorities and special services over the Khangoshvili case have been underway since the end of August 2019. Berlin itself has recognized this," Zakharova added.

Khangoshvili was gunned down on August 23. On the same day the German prosecutor’s office declared the detention of a suspect, reportedly identified as a Russian citizen. Berlin argued that Moscow’s assistance in the investigation was insufficient and expelled two Russian embassy staffers. Russia retaliated proportionately. President Vladimir Putin told a news conference later that the question of extraditing Khangoshvili, who is responsible for killing at least 98 people, had been discussed at the level of special services. Russia did not send an official request from the prosecutor’s office, because it had already received a negative answer.