Russia to regard Anez as Bolivia’s leader until election — deputy foreign minister

BRASILIA, November 14. /TASS/. Russia will regard Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez as the country’s leader, but will bear in mind that there was no quorum in parliament on the issue, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the media on Thursday.
"We’ve taken note of the fact that at the moment she was approved in this capacity there was no quorum in parliament, so we will certainly make certain allowances. Clearly, she will be regarded as Bolivia’s leader until the issue of a new president has been settled in an election," he said.
Ryabkov pointed out it was Bolivia’s internal affair.
Bolivia on October 20 held a presidential election. The Supreme Election Court proclaimed Evo Morales the winner. His main rival Carlos Mesa refused to recognize the outcome of the first round. A wave of protests began.
The army, the opposition and the trade unions urged Morales to step down. On November 10 he said he was leaving but at the same time described the events as a government coup. On Tuesday, Morales arrived in Mexico, whose authorities granted him political asylum. On the same day the Senate’s second deputy speaker, Jeanine Anez, declared she was taking over as interim president. The Constitutional Court upheld the transition of power.