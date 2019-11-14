Russia to regard Anez as Bolivia’s leader until election — deputy foreign minister

BRASILIA, November 14. /TASS/. Russia will regard Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez as the country’s leader, but will bear in mind that there was no quorum in parliament on the issue, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the media on Thursday.

"We’ve taken note of the fact that at the moment she was approved in this capacity there was no quorum in parliament, so we will certainly make certain allowances. Clearly, she will be regarded as Bolivia’s leader until the issue of a new president has been settled in an election," he said.