UN court’s ruling on Ukraine-Russia dispute not to decide outcome of case - ministry

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The ruling of the United Nations’ International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Russia’s jurisdictional disputes in the Ukraine vs Russian Federation case does not decide the outcome of the case, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on Saturday.

"The court’s ruling that it has jurisdiction does not decide the outcome of the case, including with regard to the fact that by December 8, 2020 Russia will yet have to present its counterarguments about the substance of the dispute," the ministry said.