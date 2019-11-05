Putin appoints Andrei Kelin Russia’s ambassador to Britain

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Russia’s former OSCE envoy Andrei Kelin as Russia’s ambassador to Great Britain, as follows from the decree published on the official website of legal information.

Previously Kelin held the post of deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s pan-European cooperation department. In 2011-2015 he was Russia’s OSCE envoy.

Russia’s previous ambassador to the UK in 2011-2019, Alexander Yakovenko, is currently in charge of the Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Academy.