War on terror requires joint efforts, unified lists of terrorists - Duma Speaker

YEREVAN, November 4. /TASS/. Common threats, mostly terrorism, require joint efforts from members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), including unified wanted lists of terrorists and model laws, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Monday at a meeting with Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

Volodin arrived in Yerevan to attend the 12th plenary meeting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, due to be held in the Armenian capital on November 5.

"We should do a lot to find solutions to harmonization of legislation, should draft model laws on security and counteraction to shared threats and challenges," Volodin said.

"We should join efforts against common threats. It is impossible to battle terrorism alone. As long as terrorists have a slightest loophole to hide in the country that does not view them as such, it is clear that the most gruesome consequences could follow," the speaker said.

"Our task today is to do our best to make single lists of terrorist organizations and to draft model laws," he stressed.

At the meeting, Volodin called for more reciprocal visits between Russian and Armenian lawmakers. The speaker hoped that the two countries’ parliamentary committees would step up interaction.