Lavrov calls Denmark's Nord Stream 2 decision ‘responsible approach’

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Denmark has taken a responsible approach by granting a permit to Nord Stream 2 AG to construct a section of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in its exclusive economic zone, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the talks with Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Thomas Greminger.

"I think, first of all, this is a responsible approach. Yesterday, President [Vladimir] Putin at a press conference with Prime Minister of Hungary emphasized that the interests of Europe dictated this decision. And Denmark, as a European country, joined the consensus that had been formed long ago regarding Nord Stream 2 as a project that will increase the energy security of European countries," Lavrov stated.

According to him, if someone sees this as a political signal, then this signal may center around the fact that economic projects, commercial projects should be free from any politicization and should not become hostages to geopolitical games.