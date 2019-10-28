Kremlin closely follows Zelensky’s visit to Donbass

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Moscow has been closely following the visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to the Zolotoye settlement in Donbass, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Of course, we have been following the situation closely. The talks that took place have shined a light on the existing issues, showing their primary source," he said. Peskov noted that if Zelensky manages to make the Ukrainian nationalists follow his directives, the preparations for the Normandy Four summit can be sped up.

"If the Ukrainian president makes the units [of nationalists] follow his orders, then we can discuss the preparations for disengagement (in the settlements of Zolotoye and Petrovskoye in Donbass - TASS), which is a crucial part of the preparations for holding the [Normandy Four] summit," Peskov said.

Zelensky’s visit to Zolotoye

Earlier, Zelensky visited the disengagement area near the Zolotoye settlement in Donbass, where he attempted to convince the Ukrainian nationalists to disengage forces and to stand down their arms. The visit was not previously announced by Zelensky’s office.