Putin to issue directives after talks with African leaders, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hand down orders based on the outcome of the negotiations held at the Russia-Africa Summit on October 23-24 in Sochi.

"Today [the head of state] has some domestic meetings and discussions, in particular [Putin] will give out instructions based on the results of yesterday’s negotiations that concern Russian ministries, organizations and companies," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi hosted the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. On the summit’s sidelines, an economic forum took place, which was attended by the continent’s heads of state, and representatives of the business community and government agencies. Putin held a number of bilateral meetings with African leaders during the first Russia-Africa Summit. The Roscongress Foundation was the organizer of the event, and TASS served as the official photo host agency of the summit and economic forum.