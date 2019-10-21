Putin discusses Syria, bilateral issues with Israeli PM

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his 70th birthday during a phone call. Putin and Netanyahu discussed the situation in Syria and current bilateral issues, the Kremlin press service informed on Monday.

"During a phone call, Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his 70th birthday. They have hashed over some current issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as the situation in Syria. Vladimir Putin also sent a congratulatory message to Benjamin Netanyahu," the statement informs.

Previously, Putin and Netanyahu held talks during the visit of the Israeli PM to Sochi on September 12.

Benjamin Netanyahu was born on October 21, 1949 in Tel Aviv. He headed the Israeli government in 1996-1999. Netanyahu became Prime Minister for the second time in 2009, holding the position to this day.