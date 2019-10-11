Putin highlights importance of strengthening strategic partnership with Cuba

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Miguel Diaz-Canel on his election as President of the Republic of Cuba.

"We attach great importance to strengthening relations of strategic partnership with Cuba. I am confident that your upcoming visit to Russia will help to further expand mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various fields," the head of state stressed in his message of congratulations posted on the Kremlin’s website on Friday.

Putin also noted that the National Assembly’s decision testifies to Diaz-Canel’s high political reputation and recognition of his achievements in tackling issues related to the country’s socio-economic development.

He wished the Cuban president every success in his work as the head of state as well as good health and well-being.