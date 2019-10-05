Russia will find ways to help Cuba receive energy sources, says PM

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia will find ways to help Cuba receive oil and petroleum products, particularly through implementation of the plan of efforts on the republic’s energy supply, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Sergey Brilev for the program ‘Vesti v Subboty’ (Saturday News) when commenting on the US sanctions on energy supplies to Cuba. The journalist said in particular that one of the ideas being discussed in the republic is that "probably Russian cruisers will convoy" tankers with oil for the island.

"I think that we will find other ways to help Cuba receive oil and petroleum products. We have agreed that we will virtually form a plan of efforts on Cuba’s energy supply, meaning traditional energy sources - hydrocarbons as well. And probably some other existing possibilities (will be worked out)," he said.

Medvedev emphasized the necessity to expand economic ties with Cuba, adding that they have been developed quite successfully recently. For example, trade turnover between the two countries has gained 20-30% over the past several years, he said. "Those are not great amounts, of course, though the issue is already about hundreds of millions of dollars," PM noted.

He also mentioned the growth of Russian investments in the Cuban economy. "We have signed an agreement with the Cubans stipulating reconstruction of the whole railroad network, which is almost 1,000 kilometers," Medvedev said, adding that the move would provide "tens of thousands of jobs both in Russia and Cuba."

Speaking about the international environment around Cuba, PM noted that "it is very complicated." He stressed that due to the economic blockade the country received almost no investment for 60 years, except for the aid and support provided by the Soviet Union and the countries of the former communist bloc. "As the current US administration has returned to the tough policy on Cuba and imposes sanctions," that makes the situation even more complicated, Medvedev added.