State Duma adopts bill to revoke CTBT ratification in first reading

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The State Duma has passed in the first reading a bill on Russia's withdrawal of the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

The document was submitted to the State Duma on October 13. It was co-authored by almost all members of the lower house. The bill cancels Article 1 of the law On the Ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, which contains a provision on the ratification of the treaty signed on Russia’s behalf in New York on September 24, 1996. The title of the federal law On the Ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty is changed to On the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

The bill was supported by 412 Duma members. There were no abstentions or votes cast against. Earlier, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said in his Telegram channel that the ratification of the treaty had been withdrawn in the interests of Russia's security.