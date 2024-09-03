Angolan delegation tocome to Russia in 2025 to discuss defense ties — ambassador

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. A delegation from Angola will come to Moscow in 2025 to talk about defense cooperation, Angola's Ambassador to Russia Augusto da Silva Cunha told TASS on the margins of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"This January, Angola hosted a meeting of the Committee on military-technical cooperation between our countries. Russia and Angola have a corresponding agreement that is valid for a certain time in this sphere. The Committee's task is to assess the results of the work carried out within the framework of our agreements. According to protocol, these meetings are held in each country alternately. Since the latest meeting of the delegations took place in Angola, in 2025 it will be held in Moscow," the diplomat said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 3-6 on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s forum is "The Far East in 2030. Joining Efforts, Creating Opportunities." EEF 2024 business activities are broken into seven thematic blocks: "New contours of international cooperation," "Technologies to ensure independence," "Financial system of values," "the Russian Far East," "People, education and patriotism," "Transport and logistics: new routes," and "Master plans: from architecture to economy." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.