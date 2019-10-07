Russian lawmaker questioned by FBI will return to Russia on Tuesday — parliament speaker

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) MP Inga Yumasheva, who was questioned by the FBI at the New York airport, will return to Russia on Tuesday to discuss the incident with her colleagues, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters on Monday.

"We expect our colleague Yumasheva to come back home tomorrow. We will meet with her to discuss what happened," Volodin said. According to him, the incident with Yumasheva may also be discussed by the State Duma Council, which will then consider introducing measures to avoid such situations in the future.