Kremlin blasts Russian lawmaker Yumasheva’s detention in US as unacceptable

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The detention and the questioning of Russian lawmaker Inga Yumasheva in the United States are unacceptable and Moscow is deeply concerned over this situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The reaction of the Russian side has been outlined by the Foreign Ministry. This is quite alarming information and it, undoubtedly, causes our serious concern," Peskov said.

"We view such actions against the Russian lawmaker as unacceptable," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

As the Russian presidential spokesman noted, "all the necessary demarches by our Foreign Ministry have been undertaken."

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov announced on Sunday that Yumasheva, who arrived in the United States to take part in the Fort Ross Dialogue forum, was detained at New York’s airport by FBI officers, who questioned her for about an hour. He said the Russian Embassy filed a note of protest with the US Department of State over the incident.

Yumasheva was elected to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, with the ruling United Russia party from the Republic of Bashkortostan. She is a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs.