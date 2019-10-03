Crimea ready to supply electricity to Ukraine if Kiev restores power lines — top brass

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Surplus electricity generated in Crimea can be supplied to Ukraine but only after restoration of power transmission lines in its territory, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Cherezov told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week Forum.

"This should depend on Ukraine. [Power transmission] lines that were blown up remain as such," the official said. "This is not our segment. Everything remains as is on our part. We are ready to make a connection at any time if the need arises and if Ukraine is ready to do that," Cherezov said.